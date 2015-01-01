SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nižnanský, Osinová D, Kuruc R, Hengerics Szabó A, Szórádová A, Masár M, Nižnanská. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2022; 23(24): e15619.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Molecular Diversity Preservation International)

DOI

10.3390/ijms232415619

PMID

36555256

Abstract

Biologically active taxanes, present in small- to medium-sized evergreen conifers of various Taxus species, are widely used for their antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects, but mostly for their antitumour effects used in the treatment of solid tumours of the breast, ovary, lung, bladder, prostate, oesophagus and melanoma. More of the substances found in Taxus plant extracts have medical potential. Therefore, at the beginning of this review, we describe the methods of isolation, identification and determination of taxanes in different plant parts. One of the most important taxanes is paclitaxel, for which we summarize the pharmacokinetic parameters of its different formulations. We also describe toxicological risks during clinical therapy such as hypersensitivity, neurotoxicity, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, haematological, skin and renal toxicity and toxicity to the respiratory system. Since the effect of the drug-form PTX is enhanced by various Taxus spp. extracts, we summarize published clinical intoxications and all fatal poisonings for the Taxus baccata plant. This showed that, despite their significant use in anticancer treatment, attention should also be focused on the risk of fatal intoxication due to ingestion of extracts from these plants, which are commonly found in our surroundings.


Language: en

Keywords

toxicity; death; intoxication; natural taxanes; paclitaxel; pharmacokinetics; plant composition; Taxus baccata

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print