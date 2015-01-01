Abstract

BACKGROUND: Longitudinal research is needed to strengthen evidence for risk factors for challenging behaviour in children with intellectual disabilities and to understand patterns of change over time.



METHODS: Data on challenging behaviour were collected for 225 students in one school over four annual time points and a range of potential risk correlates. Data were analysed using Generalised Estimating Equations.



RESULTS: Prevalence of challenging behaviour, aggression and self-injury did not vary significantly over time. Stereotyped behaviours increased over the 4-year period. Challenging behaviour was associated with lower levels of adaptive skills and autism. Stereotyped behaviour increased with age. Self-injurious behaviour was less likely to be shown in children with profound intellectual disabilities over time.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings are consistent with previous research in terms of potential risk factors identified. Implications for schools include proactive interventions for children with intellectual disabilities at high risk; especially those with autism and poorer adaptive skills.

Language: en