SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nicholls G, Bailey T, Grindle CF, Hastings RP. J. Appl. Res. Intellect. Disabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jar.13066

PMID

36564858

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Longitudinal research is needed to strengthen evidence for risk factors for challenging behaviour in children with intellectual disabilities and to understand patterns of change over time.

METHODS: Data on challenging behaviour were collected for 225 students in one school over four annual time points and a range of potential risk correlates. Data were analysed using Generalised Estimating Equations.

RESULTS: Prevalence of challenging behaviour, aggression and self-injury did not vary significantly over time. Stereotyped behaviours increased over the 4-year period. Challenging behaviour was associated with lower levels of adaptive skills and autism. Stereotyped behaviour increased with age. Self-injurious behaviour was less likely to be shown in children with profound intellectual disabilities over time.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings are consistent with previous research in terms of potential risk factors identified. Implications for schools include proactive interventions for children with intellectual disabilities at high risk; especially those with autism and poorer adaptive skills.


Language: en

Keywords

challenging behaviour; intellectual disabilities; longitudinal design; special schools

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print