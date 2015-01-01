|
Citation
Hanna M, Ali AS, Kleinberger M, Pfister B. J. Biomech. Eng. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Society of Mechanical Engineers)
DOI
PMID
36562120
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Trauma to the brain is a biomechanical problem where the initiating event is a dynamic loading (blunt, inertial, blast) to the head. To understand the relationship between the mechanical parameters of the injury and the spatial and temporal deformation patterns in the brain, there is a need to develop a reusable and adaptable experimental TBI model that can measure brain motion under varying parameters. In this effort, we aim to directly measure brain deformation (strain and strain rates) in different brain regions in a human head model using a drop tower.
Language: en