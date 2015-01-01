Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Trauma to the brain is a biomechanical problem where the initiating event is a dynamic loading (blunt, inertial, blast) to the head. To understand the relationship between the mechanical parameters of the injury and the spatial and temporal deformation patterns in the brain, there is a need to develop a reusable and adaptable experimental TBI model that can measure brain motion under varying parameters. In this effort, we aim to directly measure brain deformation (strain and strain rates) in different brain regions in a human head model using a drop tower.



METHODS: Physical head models consisting of a skull, brain, and neck were constructed and subjected to crown and frontal impacts at two impact speeds. All tests were recorded with a high-speed camera at 1000 frames per second. Motion of visual markers within brain surrogates were used to track deformations. Principal strains, strain rates and strain impulses were calculated and reported.



RESULTS: Higher impact velocities corresponded to higher strain values across all impact scenarios. Crown impacts were characterized by high, long duration strains distributed across the parietal, frontal and hippocampal regions whereas frontal impacts were characterized by sharply rising and falling strains primarily found in the parietal, frontal, hippocampal and occipital regions.



CONCLUSIONS: The results reveal large differences in the spatial and temporal strain responses between crown and forehead impacts. Overall, the results suggest that for the same speed, crown impact leads to more damaging strain patterns than a frontal impact.

