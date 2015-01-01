Abstract

Over the last year, with the social isolation imposed by the coronavirus disease pandemic, there has been a significant increase in complaints associated with physical violence against women. In the present study, an exploratory literature review was carried out on the role of the on-call orthopedic surgeon when faced with a suspicion of domestic violence, in accordance with Brazilian legislation. The main objective of the study was to show the role of this specialist in identifying victims of domestic violence by recognizing their profiles and associated risk factors. The secondary objectives were to demonstrate the most common skeletal and non-skeletal injuries in this type of violence and to present a quick and practical guide on how to identify, approach, and manage cases of domestic violence against women. The findings revealed that the main aggressors were close partners, such as spouses and ex-spouses. Young adult women, black or multiracial, and low socioeconomic status are major risk factors for intimate partner violence. Head and neck injuries are the most frequently observed lesions in this population, with more than one-third of victims reporting falls. Musculoskeletal injuries are present in up to 42% of victims of domestic violence, occurring predominantly in the upper limbs and chest, and are the leading cause of death in women aged 1 to 34 years. A practical guide for orthopedic surgeons who work in emergency departments is proposed, with basic information about their role and responsibility in identifying potential victims of intimate partner violence.

