Abstract

This study was conducted to identify fall injury patterns, the transition from the baseline to follow-up, and the factors associated with the identified fall injury patterns using data obtained from the Korean Frailty and Aging Cohort Study. The participants were 566 community-dwelling older adults with fall experience. Three fall injury patterns were identified as the baseline and follow-up periods. The probability that the participant in the "fracture injury" pattern at Time 1 transitioned to the "fracture injury" pattern at Time 2 was 0.098. The factors associated with the "bruising and/or sprain injury" pattern were education level (relative risk ratio [RRR] = 0.55, p = 0.012), alcohol consumption (RRR = 0.50, p = 0.034), and balancing in tandem position (RRR = 2.77, p < 0.001). In the "fracture injury" pattern, male (RRR = 0.22, p = 0.038), frailty score (RRR = 0.58, p = 0.042), "bruising injury" (RRR = 0.23, p = 0.007), and "sprain injury" (RRR = 0.20, p = 0.007) at the baseline were significant factors. The findings indicate that previous fall experiences, higher alcohol consumption, lower frailty scores, and poor balance levels are associated with fall injury patterns. These patterns should be considered when developing prevention interventions.

Language: en