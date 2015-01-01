Abstract

Given the continuous improvement in the capabilities of road vehicles to detect obstacles, the road friction coefficient is closely related to vehicular braking control, thus the detection of road surface conditions (RSC), and the level is crucial for driving safety. Non-contact technology for RSC sensing is becoming the main technological and research hotspot for RSC detection because of its fast, non-destructive, efficient, and portable characteristics and attributes. This study started with mapping the relationship between friction coefficients and RSC based on the requirement for autonomous driving. We then compared and analysed the main methods and research application status of non-contact detection schemes. In particular, the use of infrared spectroscopy is expected to be the most approachable technology path to practicality in the field of autonomous driving RSC detection owing to its high accuracy and environmental adaptability properties. We systematically analysed the technical challenges in the practical application of infrared spectroscopy road surface detection, studied the causes, and discussed feasible solutions. Finally, the application prospects and development trends of RSC detection in the fields of automatic driving and exploration robotics are presented and discussed.

Language: en