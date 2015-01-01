SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ma Y, Wang M, Feng Q, He Z, Tian M. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(24): e9583.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s22249583

PMID

36559951

PMCID

PMC9782052

Abstract

Given the continuous improvement in the capabilities of road vehicles to detect obstacles, the road friction coefficient is closely related to vehicular braking control, thus the detection of road surface conditions (RSC), and the level is crucial for driving safety. Non-contact technology for RSC sensing is becoming the main technological and research hotspot for RSC detection because of its fast, non-destructive, efficient, and portable characteristics and attributes. This study started with mapping the relationship between friction coefficients and RSC based on the requirement for autonomous driving. We then compared and analysed the main methods and research application status of non-contact detection schemes. In particular, the use of infrared spectroscopy is expected to be the most approachable technology path to practicality in the field of autonomous driving RSC detection owing to its high accuracy and environmental adaptability properties. We systematically analysed the technical challenges in the practical application of infrared spectroscopy road surface detection, studied the causes, and discussed feasible solutions. Finally, the application prospects and development trends of RSC detection in the fields of automatic driving and exploration robotics are presented and discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

autonomous driving; friction coefficient; infrared spectroscopy; non-contact detection; road surface condition

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print