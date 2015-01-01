Abstract

The additional energy consumption caused by the incompatibility between existing electric vehicle (EV) powertrain characteristics and driving conditions inevitably curbs the promotion and development of EVs. Hence, there is an urgent demand for the driving-adapt strategy, which aims to minimize EV energy consumption due to both powertrain characteristics and driving conditions. In order to fully explore the EV driving-adapt potential, this paper equips the EV with a magneto-rheological fluid transmission (MRFT). First, an EV dynamics analysis of the driving conditions, the powertrain model considering the energy transmission process, and the driving-adapt transmission model considering magneto-rheological fluid (MRF) is conducted to clarify the quantitative relation between the driving conditions and the powertrain. Second, a driving-adapt optimization strategy in the specific driving condition is proposed. Finally, the results and discussions are executed to study (i) the determination of the MRFT fixed speed ratio and variable speed ratio range, (ii) the application potential analysis of the proposed strategy, and (iii) the feasibility analysis of the proposed strategy. The results indicate that (i) the urban driving condition has higher requirements for the MRFT, (ii) EVs equipped with MRFT achieve the expected driving performance at the most states of charge (SOCs) and environmental temperatures, except for the SOC lower than 10%, and (iii) the driving time with efficiency greater than 80% can be increased by the MRFT from 10.1% to 58.7% and from 66.8% to 88.8% in the urban and suburban driving conditions, respectively. Thus, the proposed driving-adapt strategy for the EV equipped with the MRFT has the potential to alleviate or eliminate the traffic problems caused by the incompatibility of the EV powertrain characteristics and the driving conditions.

