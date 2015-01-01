Abstract

Infrastructures must be inspected regularly to ensure serviceability and public safety. In the case of the Thailand expressway, 200 km of an elevated structure must be inspected once a year. Thailand expressway is an elevated reinforced concrete structure. Visual inspection for defects and structural movements such as excessive deflections, transverse movements, or settlements is a cumbersome process. Therefore, a mobile mapping 3D laser scanning (MLS) which is a high-resolution 3D laser scanner (Trimble MX-8) equipped on a vehicle, was introduced. Scanning was performed on live traffic on the expressway. From MLS, both the structure geometry and pavement point cloud data were obtained. A good agreement between elevations of the Rama XI bridge in Bangkok measured by point cloud data using MLS and by a real-time kinematic survey was obtained. The effect of mesh size on the output by MLS was investigated. It was found that a mesh size of 10 cm reduced the computational effort by 75% when compared to a mesh size of 5 cm. However, the International Roughness Index was reduced by 5%. International Roughness Index (IRI) estimated by MLS was close to the IRI values measured by the profilometer. However, a significant overestimation in the case of rutting depth was observed.

