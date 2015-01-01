SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bauder M, Kubjatko T, Helmer T, Schweiger HG. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(24).

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s22249832

36560206

PMC9785141

In this analysis, Cooperative Intelligent Transportation System relevant scenarios are created to investigate the need to differentiate Vehicle-to-X transmission technologies on behalf of accident analysis. For each scenario, the distances between the vehicles are calculated 5 s before the crash. Studies on the difference between Dedicated Short-Range Communication (IEEE 802.11p) and Cellular Vehicle-to-X communication (LTE-V2C PC5 Mode 4) are then used to assess whether both technologies have a reliable connection over the relevant distance. If this is the case, the transmission technology is of secondary importance for future investigations on Vehicle-to-X communication in combination with accident analysis. The results show that studies on freeways and rural roads can be carried out independently of the transmission technology and other boundary conditions (speed, traffic density, non-line of sight/line of sight). The situation is different for studies in urban areas, where both technologies may not have a sufficiently reliable connection range depending on the traffic density.


accident reconstruction; accident analysis; accident scenarios; C-ITS; C-V2X; cooperative intelligent transportation systems; DSRC; IEEE 802.11p; LTE-V2X

