Abstract

Distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) is an emerging technology for recording vibration signals via the optical fibers buried in subsurface conduits. Its relatively easy-to-deploy and high spatial and temporal sampling characteristics make DAS an appealing tool to record seismic wavefields at higher quantity and quality than traditional geophones. Considering that the usage of optical fibers in the urban environment has drawn relatively less attention aside from its functionality as a telecommunication cable, we examine its ability to record seismic signals and investigate its preliminary application in city traffic monitoring. To solve the problems that DAS signals are prone to a variety of environmental noise and are generally of weak amplitude compared to noise, we propose a fast workflow for real-time DAS data processing, which can enhance the detection of regular car signals and suppress the other components. We conduct a DAS experiment in Hangzhou, China, a typical metropolitan area that can provide us with a rich data library to validate our DAS data-processing workflow. The well-processed data enable us to extract their slope and coherency attributes that can provide an estimate of real traffic situations. The one-minute (with video validations) and 24 h statistics of these attributes show that the speed and volume of car flow are well correlated demonstrates the robustness of the proposed data processing workflow and great potential of DAS for city traffic monitoring with high precision and convenience. However, challenges also exist in view that all the attributes are statistically analyzed based on the behaviors of a large number of cars, which is meaningful but lacking in precision. Therefore, we suggest developing more quantitative processing and analyzing methods to provide precise information on individual cars in future works.

Language: en