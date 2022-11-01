Abstract

BACKGROUND: Burns are serious injuries that can require hospitalization and have physical and emotional sequelae. Sleep disturbance can occur after trauma as evidenced by posttraumatic stress symptoms such as re-experiencing of a trauma with repetitive dreams, memories and flashbacks. This area has been minimally examined with pediatric burn survivors; therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate the effects of posttraumatic stress and general health on sleep habits of pediatric burn survivors from.



METHOD: This is a correlational descriptive study. Its sample included 7-18-year-old inpatients at the burn clinic of a university hospital from January to November 2019. This study used the Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Reaction Index, the General Health Questionnaire (12) and the Children's Sleep Habits Questionnaire for data collection.



RESULTS: Of the participants, 58.6% were male, 46.5% were primary school students, and 62.6% had no diseases other than their burns. 20.2% of the children had epilepsy, 14.2% had diabetes and 3% had pneumonia. Of the child burn victims, 45.5% were brought to the hospital because of contact with fire. All of them had first-degree burns, 59.6% had second-degree burns, and 80.8% had third-degree burns. After their burns, infections developed in 20.2% during trauma and in 43.4% during burn treatment. A structural equation model indicated that the child burn victims' general health perceptions did not significantly affect their sleep habits (p > 0.05). A significant correlation was found between the children's posttraumatic stress disorder and their sleep habits (p < 0.05). Posttraumatic stress disorder explained 7.2% of their sleep habits. A positive and significant correlation was found between the children's general health perceptions and posttraumatic stress disorder (r = 0.74, p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Burns of any kind can cause posttraumatic stress, sleep disorders and impairment of health status in children.

Language: en