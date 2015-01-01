SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Espelage DL, Harper CR, Ingram KM, Basile KC, Leemis RW, Nickodem KK. J. Res. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1111/jora.12823

36564897

Using family systems theory, this longitudinal study of middle school youth examined the effects of abuse, family conflict, and sibling aggression on sexual harassment perpetration (N = 1563; M(age) 11.2, 51% boys; 39% Hispanic, 29% Black, and 19% White). Boys reported more sexual harassment than girls; perpetration increased for both. The association between a hostile home environment and sexual harassment perpetration was moderated by school experiences. School belonging buffered effects of hostile home environment on baseline sexual harassment perpetration for boys who experienced abuse and White adolescents with high sibling aggression. Academic grades moderated change in perpetration over time, but effects differed by sex and race. It is important to understand how early violence exposures relate to sexual violence perpetration during early adolescence.


adverse childhood experiences; family factors; middle school; sexual harassment perpetration

