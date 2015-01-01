Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to analyze the characteristics, etiology and treatment of maxillofacial fractures among children and adolescents in northern part of Jordan. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective cohort study which included 91 children and adolescents patients who were treated for maxillofacial fractures during a period of three years between January 2019 and December 2021 at a tertiary hospital in Jordan.



RESULTS: Over a period of three years, a total of 91 children between the age of 0 and 19 years were treated with 156 total maxillofacial fractures. Of these, 68 (74.73%) were males and 23 (25.27%) were females. One tenth of patients (10 (10.99%) were children of the preschool group and 55 patients (60.44%) were adolescents. Road traffic accident (RTA) was the most common cause of maxillofacial fractures, accounting for 57 (62.64%) of cases. Mandibular fractures were the most common and accounted for 82 (90.2%) of all fractures, followed by the zygomatic bone fractures 40 (44%). The most common treatment was intermaxillary fixation (IMF) with 53 (33.97%) fractures.



CONCLUSIONS: Maxillofacial fractures are predominant among adolescents in comparison to children. RTA was the most common cause of maxillofacial fractures, mandibular fractures were the most common fractures, and intermaxillary fixation (IMF) was the most common treatment modality.

