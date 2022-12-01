Abstract

OBJECTIVE/BACKGROUND: Sleep quality is closely related to aggressive behavior. Previous studies rarely focused on the relationship between proactive/reactive aggression and sleep quality through a person-centered approach.



METHODS: The Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index Scale and the Reactive-Proactive Aggression Questionnaire were used to assess 553 elementary and middle school students twice at 6-month intervals to better understand the relationship between proactive/reactive aggression and sleep quality in early adolescence.



RESULTS: Findings revealed that (1) Sleep quality was positive longitudinally related to both proactive aggression and reactive aggression; Proactive aggression negatively influenced sleep quality, and reactive aggression did not influence sleep quality longitudinally. (2) The sleep quality of persistent non-aggressors and stopped aggressors was significantly better than that of persistent aggressors and new aggressors.



CONCLUSION: In early adolescence, proactive aggression was mutually related to sleep quality. Therefore, future research should focus on the bidirectional association between aggression and sleep quality. In addition, we should improve the sleep quality for different types of aggressors and transformers, especially for new aggressors.

