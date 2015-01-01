Abstract

Although infrequently included in studies of cyclists? perceived safety, pavement condition has an influence on cyclists? stress and related perceptions of safety. Few studies investigating the influence of pavement condition on cyclists? perceived safety have developed actionable information for industry professionals. This paper aims to fill that gap by identifying which forms of pavement distress most influence cyclists? perceived safety and comfort. The study used a combination of online surveys and field experiments. The 181 complete responses to the online survey showed potholes were the most important pavement distress for perceived safety and comfort. Eye-tracking data from 17 field participants were collected and analyzed for the following: whether participants fixated on the distresses; when; and for how long. These results showed that unevenness attracted the most fixations for the longest duration. In mixed traffic scenarios, participants tended to fixate less frequently compared with the separated facility, suggesting a potential safety concern. These findings are compiled into the following recommendations for cyclist-focused maintenance practices: (a) the need to focus on perceived safety, and on the extent, avoidability, and visibility of pavement distresses; (b) shift cyclists to separated facilities; (c) prioritize mixed facilities for routine maintenance; (d) prioritize bicycle lanes for high-cost repairs; (e) shift street-sweeping operations to bicycle lanes; (f) develop new deterioration models and fill mix designs; and (g) determine the appropriate treatment, maintenance activity, and timing. These recommendations can be used by asset management planners and maintenance personnel to improve the perceived safety and comfort of their cycle network.

