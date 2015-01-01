|
Analysis of traffic crash and associated data provides insights and assists with identification of cause-and-effect relationships with crash probabilities and outcomes. This study utilized eight years of police-reported Nebraska crash data using a deep neural network (DNN) to model crash injury severity outcomes. Prediction performances and model interpretability were examined. The developed DNN excelled in prediction accuracy, precision, and recall but was computationally intensive compared with a baseline multinomial logistic regression model. While the lack of interpretability power of deep learning models limits their usage, the adoption of SHapley Additive exPlanation (SHAP) values was an improvement.
