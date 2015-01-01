Abstract

Driver fatigue is the most important factor in the increase in the frequency of traffic accidents and fatalities every year. Fatigue impairs driving performance through a lack of concentration and slower reaction time. Therefore, a fatigue detection system is very important for safe driving. This paper presents a systematic literature review of the research conducted over the last 15?years to provide information about the evolution of various driver fatigue detection (DFD) systems with the advancement of technologies. In the domain of DFD, researchers have used different approaches such as physiological, behavioral, vehicular, and mixed.



FINDINGS from the study indicate that physiological and behavior-based techniques are widely used by the authors, whereas vehicular features are very scarcely used. Analysis of papers shows that researchers are more likely to utilize a combination of physiological and behavior-based approaches to identify driving fatigue or drowsiness. The outcome of this literature review could help practitioners to improve existing fatigue detection technologies by application of the different approaches for fatigue identification and measurement.

Language: en