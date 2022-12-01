|
Citation
|
Zhang J, Li WC, Andrews G. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 66: 49-56.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Introduction. The COVID-19 pandemic not only limited pilots' proficiency in performing routine tasks, but also increased stress levels and operational risk due to new procedures in flight operations related to safety and health regulations. There is, therefore, an increasing need to improve pilots' mental and physical health to maintain aviation safety Research question. (1) Does the practice of psychophysiological coherence using heart rate variability (HRV) biofeedback and the Quick Coherence Technique (QCT) improve pilots' resilience? (2) What effects does psychophysiological coherence practice have on pilots' resilience and wellbeing? Method. Eighteen commercial pilots' perceived stress and wellness were evaluated subjectively by the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS) and Ardell Wellness Self-Assessment (AWSA). They were taught the QCT for facilitating psychophysiological coherence, and their HRV data reflecting automatic nervous system (ANS) activities were collected as they practiced QCT via Inner Balance HRV sensors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Biofeedback Breathing; Heart Rate Variability; Quick Coherence Technique; Resilience