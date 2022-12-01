Abstract

Taxiing on airports is assisted by digital airport maps for pilots. When introducing new features or a new system philosophy for these assistance systems, the conduct of Human-Factor Evaluations (HFE) is advisable to ensure a pilot-centered system design. This study examines whether a crew can conduct taxi operations at least as reliably with a novel, dynamic display concept as with a legacy, static display concept. We provide an insight into an HFE conducted to compare the two display concepts in a real-time flight simulator study regarding their functionality, design, and display dynamics. The study focused on the impact of using the systems in an operational environment. Nineteen professional airline crews (pilot taxiing / pilot non-taxiing) took part in the study. They performed three scenarios in a within-subjects design. The scenarios varied in time of day, taxiing direction as well as visibility conditions and were designed as a double set to prevent learning effects in the A/B comparison.



OBJECTIVE and subjective measures were collected for situational awareness, workload, taxiing performance, and usability.



RESULTS provide a detailed evaluation of both systems, indicating that the new application supports pilots equally well or better in the majority of investigated aspects.

