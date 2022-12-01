Abstract

According to Safety Report 2020 published by International Air Transport Association (IATA), in 2020 a remarkable increment is seen in the number of unstable approaches. Professional pilots follow procedures thoroughly. They are not supposed to commit in PINC, except for emergency situations requiring them to do so. With the Covid-19 pandemic, it has gained importance to investigate and identify the underlying reasons for unstable approaches. Explanatory Sequential Design was employed to construct a better understanding of the issue. 2278 pilots from commercial airlines have completed the online survey consisting of demographic form, technical knowledge-scenario questions, and 20 items referring to psychosocial aspects. The results of the quantitative analysis informed the following data collection process. Pilots did not execute missed approach procedure even if stabilization criteria were not met and/or after having approach destabilized unintentionally, CRM instructors, corporate safety experts, managers of the training center and other subject matter experts participated in the semi-structured in-depth interviews. Overall findings implying possible psychological, social, cognitive, and environmental factors of unstable approach are grouped under 14 categories. This paper provides a psychosocial framework for pilots, airline operators, regulators, and other professionals to evaluate the incidence of unintentional unstable approaches profoundly.

