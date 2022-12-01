Abstract

Nowadays, automation is one of the major trends of the air transport industry: as a result, the role of humans in such complex socio-technical systems is due to evolve. People/workers could experience radical changes in their working routines, and in the ways they carry out their tasks. The identification of new skill-sets may be needed at the organisational and operational levels. The importance is not only on new skills for the job but on reskilling and upskilling. It is then vital to support this trend with adequate training addressing specific needs: to achieve an understanding of how the change will impact the context, the humans involved and the practices are essential; how people will perceive the increasing introduction of automation; what skills will be pivotal for the change. This paper presents the backcasting methodology used within the Skill-UP project to actively guide changes in complex contexts through the analysis and the assessment of new trends, future needs and radical changes of Air Traffic Control from a present-to-future perspective. The identification of new skill sets will be presented in section 4. In conclusion, the importance of training as a strategy to cope with the uncertainty of a radical organisational change is presented.

