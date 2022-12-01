Abstract

This paper reports on a series of studies examining pilot reporting behaviour, confidence in 'just culture', barriers that deter pilots from reporting safety information, and the origins of these barriers. Study 1 and 2 involved 270 Australian-based and 539 European-based pilots. The results reveal that 84% of the European and 57% of the Australian pilots trust their airline's just culture respectively. When comparing reporting behaviours, it was found that 54% of the Australian pilots and 30% of the European pilots failed to report safety information, with fear of reprisal from the airline being the leading reason to not report. Study 3 and 4 involved 27 Australian-based and 58 European-based pilots. The results revealed limited evidence of actual reprisal. However, pilots perceive the airline's actions in meeting its compliance and standards responsibilities as punitive in nature. These results highlight that there is a lack of understanding about the differences between punitive action and action to meet compliance and standards responsibility amongst flight crew. The studies reveal that important safety information could be lost due to an absence of trust and confidence in the principle of a just culture. The results also highlight that the principles underlying a just culture are largely misunderstood, which are likely to be affecting its successful implementation and the exchange of safety information.

