Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cross-cultural interactions in the cockpit represent a potential source of acculturative stress. Although English is the language of the cockpit, most pilots lack Anglophone origins. Thus, in multilingual and multicultural settings it may be difficult for pilots to identify a single point of origin for cultural reference. Research Question: What are the acculturative stressors emerging from transcultural interactions of pilots with different cultural backgrounds associated with the mobility usually required of pilots? Method: Using a qualitative, phenomenological approach, a socio-ecological model was applied. By using the contextual factors of the model, the influencing factors on acculturative stress for the pilots were mapped onto day-to-day cockpit interaction situations.



RESULTS: Several factors were identified at each socio-ecological model level, demonstrating the complex interplay of demographic, psychological, emotional, social, physical, and company policy factors impacting airline pilots' acculturative stress.



DISCUSSION: This paper critically evaluates strengths and weaknesses of the proposed socio-ecological model and explores its relevance to a transcultural work context.



CONCLUSIONS: Many stress factors appear to be caused by poor company communication and policies that are inconsistent with pilots' basic needs and occupational requirements, highlighting the need to adjust legislation and communication strategies as well as to promote awareness, security and social demands of the workplace.

