Abstract

The income situation and the division of labor in households, which are closely related to occupational mobility, are central aspects of the debate on gender equality. Women have shorter commuting times and distances than men and spend fewer nights away from their main place of residence for work-related reasons. Various studies attribute these gender differences to a gendered division of labor and the associated greater involvement of women in household tasks and childcare. Consequently, studies investigating these gender differences focus primarily on employees in relationships and the associated intra-couple interactions, while little attention is paid to singles. Based on the German Family Panel (pairfam) this research aims to broaden the scope of interpretation and examines gender differences in work-related high mobility among employees in partnerships with and without children and among singles. Logistic regression models including gender interaction terms show that gender differences exist not only among employees with partners (and children), but also among singles. The results highlight that gender differences in high mobility are due to factors related to relationships and parenthood, as well as from other factors. Gender differences in high mobility are thus not merely the result of negotiation processes or of (patriarchal) power structures in relationships and gendered labor division. They are also related to gendered occupational segregation and economic disparities and internalized gender preferences that are independent of partnership and parenthood.

