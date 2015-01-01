Abstract

Road users experience mobility impacts when a train occupies a highway-rail grade (level) crossing. Research has shown that the cost of reduced mobility exceeds safety costs, yet there is little consistency in the integration of mobility-related criteria into approaches for prioritising crossings for grade separation. A synthesis of findings from a review of literature and practice demonstrated the importance of mobility impacts at blocked crossings, identified and compared mobility-related decision criteria and actionable thresholds used within prioritisation approaches to rank crossings for grade separation, and revealed methods to quantify and monetise delay at blocked crossings. The review identified the need for the joint application of traffic microsimulation and intelligent transportation systems to quantify road user delay at blocked crossings. Such work should consider network-level effects, account for the severe consequences of delay for certain road users (e.g. emergency responders), and develop methods for monetising delay impacts associated with different road users. Moreover, a knowledge gap persists in establishing the interrelationship between road user delay at blocked crossings, risky behaviour, and safety impacts. Finally, further work is required to establish and calibrate thresholds for mobility-related criteria within prioritisation approaches used to rank crossings for all types of improvements, including grade separation.

