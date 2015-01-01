SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shaygan M, Meese C, Li W, Zhao XG, Nejad M. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2022; 145: e103921.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trc.2022.103921

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Traffic prediction plays a crucial role in alleviating traffic congestion which represents a critical problem globally, resulting in negative consequences such as lost hours of additional travel time and increased fuel consumption. Integrating emerging technologies into transportation systems provides opportunities for improving traffic prediction significantly and brings about new research problems. In order to lay the foundation for understanding the open research challenges in traffic prediction, this survey aims to provide a comprehensive overview of traffic prediction methodologies. Specifically, we focus on the recent advances and emerging research opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based traffic prediction methods, due to their recent success and potential in traffic prediction, with an emphasis on multivariate traffic time series modeling. We first provide a list and explanation of the various data types and resources used in the literature. Next, the essential data preprocessing methods within the traffic prediction context are categorized, and the prediction methods and applications are subsequently summarized. Lastly, we present primary research challenges in traffic prediction and discuss some directions for future research.


Language: en

Keywords

Artificial intelligence; Deep learning; Intelligent transportation systems; Survey; Traffic data; Traffic prediction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print