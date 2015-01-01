Abstract

Autonomous Emergency Braking on Motorcycles (MAEB) was shown to be a promising technology to improve Powered-Two-Wheeler (PTW) user safety, deploying autonomously a braking action to reduce impact speed when pre-crash conditions are detected. The applicability of MAEB with effective working parameters still needs to be proved in real-world working conditions. The goal of this paper is to define MAEB working parameters for effective mitigation of injuries and to validate their real-world applicability through field tests in representative riding scenarios of intervention. The results of previous studies and injury risk functions for motorcyclists were employed to define a set of MAEB working parameters (duration of intervention ≥ 0.60 s, target declaration of 0.5 g, fade-in jerk of 2 g/s) which enable MAEB impact speed reductions capable of mitigating injuries. Field tests were then carried out involving common riders as participants and employing a test protocol consistent with previous studies. Automatic Braking (AB) interventions were intended to reproduce unexpected MAEB activations in different riding conditions including straight-line riding and lane-change manoeuvres reproducing an avoidance action. The tests were carried out using a sport-touring motorcycle provided with extension arms to prevent capsizing and equipped with an automatic braking system which was activated remotely by researchers. Thirty-one participants involved in the test experienced AB interventions riding in straight-line and lane-change at a mean speed ranging from 41 km/h to 47 km/h. In the 0.5 g test session, the AB system performed mean deceleration 0.48 g reached with 2.0 g/s fade-in jerk for a duration of around 1.1 s. Both subjective assessment and vehicle data analysis indicated that the participants were consistently able to easily control the vehicle during the automatic braking interventions and were always able to complete a lane-change manoeuvre. No signal of incipient loss of vehicle control was recorded in on-board videos nor identified in the behaviour and body movement by participants. The tested MAEB working parameters performed speed reductions capable to reduce impact speed up to 15 km/h, potentially reducing serious injuries (MAIS3+) by 15 %. The proposed MAEB working parameters were proved as effective in reducing vehicle speed and feasible from end-users' perspective. The designed MAEB intervention was shown to be applicable in straight line riding and to allow the rider to manoeuvre the vehicle for the execution of avoidance actions.

