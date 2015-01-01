Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to document the prevalence of post-computerized neurocognitive test (post-CNT) increases in symptoms in athletes with sport-related concussion, and to examine the effect of post-CNT symptom increases on concussion neurocognitive and vestibular/ocular motor clinical outcomes.



METHODS: This was a retrospective analysis of medical records from a concussion specialty clinic. Two hundred and three athletes (M = 16.48 ± 1.97 years; 44% [90/203] female) completed a clinical visit for concussion within 30 days of injury (M = 7.73 ± 5.54 days). Computerized neurocognitive testing (the Immediate Post-concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing: ImPACT), the Post-Concussion Symptom Scale (PCSS), and the Vestibular Ocular Motor Screening (VOMS) were the main outcome measures for the current study.



RESULTS: Sixty-nine percent (141/203) of the sample did not report significant increases in PCSS scores following post-concussion CNT and were classified into a No Provocation (NO PROV) group. Thirty-one percent (62/203) of participants did report a significant increase in symptoms following post-concussion CNT and were classified into a Provocation (PROV) group. Neurocognitive performance was similar between groups. However, the PROV group reported significantly higher scores on the VOMS symptom items than the NO PROV group.



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of adolescent athletes can complete a post-concussion CNT without experiencing significant increases in concussion symptoms. Individuals that report symptom increases from completing a post-concussion CNT are more likely to exhibit increased vestibular/ocular motor symptoms. These findings underscore the relationship between the clinical findings from both CNT and vestibular/ocular motor measures following concussion.

Language: en