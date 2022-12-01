Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Injury rates have remained high in ladies Gaelic football over the last decade and treatment costs continue to increase significantly. Injury prevention programmes are a proposed solution and their efficacy has been demonstrated in Gaelic games, however, anecdotally their adoption is low. The aim of this study was to determine the barriers and facilitators to uptake, implementation, and long-term adoption of an injury prevention strategy for adult Ladies Gaelic football players and coaches.



DESIGN: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 23 participants (13 coaches, 10 players). Four coaches were at intercounty level and nine were at club level, while two players competed at intercounty and club level and eight played solely at club level. The interviews were audio-recorded, transcribed verbatim and thematically analysed.



RESULTS: Stakeholder attitudes, accessibility, education, communication, and injury prevention programme characteristics were perceived as key barriers to an injury prevention strategy succeeding. Injury prevention promotion, injury prevention programme characteristics, leadership, and communication, were identified as the main factors that would facilitate the success of a strategy.



CONCLUSIONS: By utilising the views of stakeholders, the initial uptake, adherence, and long-term adoption of an injury prevention strategy in Ladies Gaelic football may be maximised.

