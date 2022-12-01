|
Corrigan J, O'Keeffe S, O'Connor S. Phys. Ther. Sport 2022; 59: 151-161.
OBJECTIVES: Injury rates have remained high in ladies Gaelic football over the last decade and treatment costs continue to increase significantly. Injury prevention programmes are a proposed solution and their efficacy has been demonstrated in Gaelic games, however, anecdotally their adoption is low. The aim of this study was to determine the barriers and facilitators to uptake, implementation, and long-term adoption of an injury prevention strategy for adult Ladies Gaelic football players and coaches.
Injury risk reduction; Programme adoption; Strategy implementation; Women's Gaelic football