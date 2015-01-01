Abstract

The aim of the present systematic review is to investigate the role of both classroom and school ethnic diversity, a structural aspect of interethnic relationships, in relation to bullying and victimization. Several moderators of this association have been analyzed: country or area of data collection, how ethnicity is operationalized and computed, and participants' school level. A systematic literature search on Scopus, Web of Science and Eric databases was conducted in January 2021; 4496 articles were identified and a final set of 20 papers have been selected. Almost half of the analyses did not find any significant association between bullying perpetration and ethnic diversity, while the other half found a positive one; few studies found a positive association between ethnic diversity and victimization. Operationalization of ethnicity and area of data collection play a role for both bullying perpetration and victimization. In North America, focusing on race, ethnic diversity has shown a protective role for victimization; in Europe, where the focus is on immigrant backgrounds, diversity may constitute a risk factor. About victimization, ethnic diversity represents a risk factor at younger ages and turns into a more protective factor in secondary schools.



RESULTS are discussed in terms of practical implications across development.

