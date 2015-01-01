|
Abstract
|
The aims of this study were to identify self-reported point-prevalence rates of concerns about relationship mistreatment, emotional abuse, and physical abuse among military medical personnel and to evaluate demographic and military risk factors associated with these concerns. Participants (N = 721) were U.S. Air Force military medical personnel (61.4% male) deployed to Iraq between 2004 and 2011 who reported being either married or engaged. Most of the sample expressed at least some concern for mistreatment (79.0%), emotional abuse (70.8%), or physical abuse (66.3%) in their relationship. Caucasians were more likely to endorse emotional abuse concerns compared with other racial groups (p = .04). Men (p = .02) and service members who identified as Christians (p = .03) were more likely to endorse physical abuse concerns compared to their respective counterparts.
