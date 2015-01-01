SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Straud CL, Resick PA, Foa EB, Back SE, Monson CM, McLean CP, Flanagan JC, Wachen JS, McMahon CJ, Schuhman B, Zwetzig S, Yarvis JS, Borah AM, Schrader CC, Sharrieff AFM, Schobitz RP, Roache JD, Litz BT, Young-McCaughan S, Mintz J, Keane TM, Peterson AL. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2022; 66: e101734.

10.1016/j.avb.2022.101734

Irritability, angry outbursts, and aggression are common among individuals with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Although aggression can be a problem among many individuals with PTSD, research suggests that the relationship between PTSD and aggression might be particularly relevant among military/veteran populations as compared to civilians. The current study examined psychological and physical aggression in a large sample of treatment-seeking military service members and veterans (N = 1434) enrolled in nine PTSD clinical trials. A baseline assessment using a modified version of the Revised Conflict Tactics Scales evaluated aggression toward others in the past month. The results indicated that psychological aggression was more prevalent than physical aggression among military personnel with PTSD. Overall, 84.7% reported engaging in weekly psychological aggression, and 11.4% reported weekly physical aggression. Shouting at someone, insulting someone, and stomping off during a disagreement were the most frequent forms of psychological aggression endorsed. The findings provide a detailed account of the point prevalence and nature of various self-reported aggressive behaviors in military personnel with PTSD.


Aggression; Conflict tactics; Military personnel; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Veterans

