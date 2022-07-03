Abstract

Collisions between anchored ships and ships under way at sea often occur. In the handling of collision accidents at sea, anchored vessels are often mistaken for not being liable for collision losses or only bearing a small proportion of liability due to their limited maneuverability. When a vessel under way collides with an anchored vessel, whether the latter has the duty and responsibility to take appropriate actions to avoid the collision is directly related to the determination of the responsibility of the collision between the two vessels. By analyzing international conventions, regulations and local laws and regulations related to ship collision, this paper sorts out the requirements for anchoring ships in avoiding collision, and analyzes the limitations of anchoring ships in avoiding collision by means of navigation simulator. Collision of ships is a kind of tort, and the undertaking of responsibility depends on the degree of the fault. This paper also analyzes the possible faults of anchoring ships, and the reasonable responsibilities to be taken by anchored vessels in a collision by combining the requirements of laws and regulations on the duty of care of anchored vessels, and put forward reasonable measures to be taken in avoiding collision by anchored vessels, in order to provide references to the ship crew, ship manager and owners.

