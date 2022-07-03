Abstract

Ship grounding is a major maritime accident, and also the cause of ship capsizing, total loss, serious pollution and etc.. The harm caused by ship grounding is extremely serious, especially for those grounding case in canal or important channels.



Some of the grounding cases have brought great impacts to the shipping allover the world. On 23 March 2021, Motor vessel EVER GIVEN, one of the largest container ships in the world with a length of 400 meters, a width of 59 meters, and a gross tonnage of 219,000 tons, ran aground when it was passing through the Suez Canal after its hull went off course, becoming an insurmountable wall across the narrow Suez Canal.



The blockage of the Suez Canal, one of the world's most important shipping lanes, has left global supply chains "stuck in their throats" for more 6 days, and has brought huge influence to world shipping. This paper analyzes the concept of confined waters in terms of relative water depth and relative width, the main hazards of large ships navigating in confined waters, such as the impact on the maneuverability and under keel clearance of the vessel, the bank effects and so on.



In this paper, we also analyze the main re-floating scheme against the background of the accident of the EVER GIVEN in the confined waters, and provide operational solutions to refloat the grounded vessels to give reference for navigators on board a ship and salvage operators in shipping industry.

