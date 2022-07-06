Abstract

In this era of rapid economic development in developing countries, high interest in urbanization, and increasing urban functional land uses, many towns emerge unplanned. In addition, the need for transportation to mobilize goods and travelers, which frequently produces accidents in many towns and cities, several findings show that road traffic accidents occur in an urban area because of the vehicle, driver, environment, and other related factors. However, this study investigated the improper usage of urban land for different functions as additional accident factors, which is the root and still hidden problem for road traffic accidents in an urban area. The aim of this study is to recognize the kinds of urban land use that are highly associated with traffic accidents and to advise on the most efficient strategy for reducing these serious accidents. A method for this study was by identifying areas where frequent accidents were recorded and probably related to the use of the land in this area. Two selected cluster areas of about 6.5 km2 were investigated to determine the relationship between road traffic accidents and the functional land uses. Hence, a direct link between functional land use and road accidents was investigated. A general prediction model for forecasting vehicle accidents related to land use has been developed using variable responses, with functional primary land use and traffic volume. Overall, the study found that traffic accidents on roads in urban centers and public institutions were particularly associated with congested, limited, and centralized commercial land use and unbalanced traffic generation and attraction land use. Most crashes have occurred in commercial and terminal land-use type. Almost 67% of the accident were recorded on zone-1, which was 39.4% commercial and 22.9% residential whereas, commercial proportion is only 2.9% and residential is 59.9% in case of zone-2. The multivariate accident prediction model for different land-use types as developed and presented, formed by several parameters, like Average Annual Daily Traffic (AADT) as an exposure variable, and land use types; residential (R), Commercial (C), social and municipality (SM), terminal (T), government administration (GA), green (G) and industry (I). Prediction model shows that unlike other land use types, commercial land-use type is highly correlated with predicted accidents and minimum increment in the area of commercial land type will significant improvement of road safety issues.

Language: en