Se C, Champahom T, Jomnonkwao S, Kronprasert N, Ratanavaraha V. Anal. Meth. Accid. Res. 2022; 36: e100240.
This paper examines the differences between weekday, weekend, and holiday crashes on the severity of motorcyclist injury using four-year motorcycle crash data in Thailand from 2016 to 2019. While also considering the temporal stability assessment of significant factors, this study adopted a random parameters logit model with possible heterogeneity in means and variances to account for unobserved heterogeneity. Three levels of motorcyclist injury severity were considered including minor injury, severe injury, and fatal injury. Two series of likelihood ratio tests clearly indicated nontransferability between weekday, weekend, and holiday crashes and substantial temporal instability over the four-year study period.
Developing country; Motorcyclist safety; Random-parameter logit model; Unobserved heterogeneity