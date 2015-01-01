|
Song P, Sze NN, Zheng O, Abdel-Aty M. Anal. Meth. Accid. Res. 2022; 36: e100243.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Toll plaza is a designated area of controlled-access roads like expressway, bridge, and tunnel for toll collection. A number of toll booths are often placed at the toll plaza accommodating high passing traffic and multiple payment methods. Traffic and safety characteristics of toll plazas are different from that of other road entities. Different conflict risk indicators, which are usually longitudinal, have been adopted for real-time safety assessment. In this study, correlated grouped random parameter logit models with heterogeneity in the means are established to capture the unobserved heterogeneity, with additional flexibility, at road user level for the association between conflict risk and influencing factors. In addition, modified conflict risk indicator is developed to assess the safety of diverging, merging, and weaving movements of traffic, with which vehicles' dimensions (width and length), and longitudinal and angular movements are considered. Also, prevalence and severity of both rear-end and sideswipe conflicts are assessed.
Conflict severity; Conflict type; Correlated grouped random parameter model; Toll plaza; Traffic conflict; Unobserved heterogeneity