|
Citation
|
Zhang H, Wang Z. Appl. Geogr. 2022; 143: e102711.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Occurrence of sudden geologic hazard is closely related to human activities and natural geographical environment, but there is a lack of quantitative measurement on their interactive effects from the perspective of macro-scale and spatial statistical analysis. Based on the unit of grid, discrete degree of sudden geologic hazard (DDSGH) was constructed to characterize the spatial-temporal distribution;the effects of human activities and natural geographical environment on the occurrence of sudden geologic hazard were analyzed by the methods of spatial statistical analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Hubei; Human activities; Interactive effect; Natural geographical environment; Sudden geologic hazard