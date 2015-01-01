Abstract

Occurrence of sudden geologic hazard is closely related to human activities and natural geographical environment, but there is a lack of quantitative measurement on their interactive effects from the perspective of macro-scale and spatial statistical analysis. Based on the unit of grid, discrete degree of sudden geologic hazard (DDSGH) was constructed to characterize the spatial-temporal distribution;the effects of human activities and natural geographical environment on the occurrence of sudden geologic hazard were analyzed by the methods of spatial statistical analysis.



RESULTS show that the spatial-temporal distribution of sudden geologic hazard has obviously local agglomeration, which is affected by the human activities and natural geographical environment at the same time, but the results of the analysis of MGWR show that the impact of human activities on sudden geologic hazard is greater than that of the natural geographical environment, and the influence of human activities on sudden geologic hazard is obviously affected by the spatial location. We should not only monitor the natural geographical environment such as precipitation that affect the occurrence of sudden geologic hazard to warn the occurrence of sudden geologic hazard, we should pay more attention to reducing the intensity of local human activities.

Language: en