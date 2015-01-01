Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Many older people with orthostatic hypotension (OH) may not report typical symptoms of dizziness, light-headedness or unsteadiness. However, the relationships between OH and falls in the absence of typical symptoms are not yet established.



METHODS: Continuous orthostatic blood pressure (BP) was measured during active stand using a Finometer at Wave 1 of The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing in participants aged ≥ 70 years.OH, with and without dizziness, was defined as a sustained drop in systolic BP ≥ 20 and/or diastolic BP ≥ 10 mm Hg at 30, 60 and 90 seconds post-standing.The association between symptoms of dizziness and orthostatic BP was assessed with multi-level mixed-effects linear regression; logistic regression models assessed the longitudinal relationship between OH and falls at 6-year follow-up (Waves 2-5).



RESULTS: Almost 11% (n = 934, mean age 75 years, 51% female) had OH, two-thirds of whom were asymptomatic.Dizziness was not associated with systolic BP drop at 30 (β = 1.54 (-1.27, 4.36); p = 0.256), 60 (β = 2.64 (-0.19, 5.47); p = 0.476) or 90 seconds (β = 2.02 (-0.91, 4.95); p = 0.176) after standing in adjusted models.Asymptomatic OH was independently associated with unexplained falls (odds ratio 2.01 [1.11, 3.65]; p = 0.022) but not explained falls (OR 0.93 [0.53, 1.62]; p = 0.797) during follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: Two-thirds of older people with OH did not report typical symptoms of light-headedness. Dizziness or unsteadiness after standing did not correlate with the degree of orthostatic BP drop or recovery. Participants with asymptomatic OH had a significantly higher risk of unexplained falls during follow-up, and this has important clinical implications for the assessment of older people with falls.

Language: en