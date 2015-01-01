|
Abstract
|
LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and more) youth in rural communities have little to no access to gender or sexuality-affirming support, compared with their peers in the metro areas of Colorado. Without access to support and exposure to bullying or discrimination, many rural LGBTQIA+ youth struggle to find belonging. Staff from One Colorado and the Hub for Justice-centered Youth Engagement partnered to develop Colorado's Queer Youth Network (CQYN) to foster a virtual community to support rural LGBTQIA+ youth, enhance belonging and acceptance, and feel empowered to make a change in their community. CQYN is offered virtually, every other week during the academic year, to create a consistent safe space for rural LGBTQIA+ youth and to offer opportunities to grow their unique leadership skills and connect with affirming LGBTQIA+ adults. This article highlights the development of the partnership, design of the virtual network, and challenges in recruiting youth who have been pushed to the margins.
LGBT; minority health; rural health; child/adolescent health; health equity