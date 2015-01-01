|
Citation
|
Phunghassaporn N, Sukhvibul P, Techapongsatorn S, Tansawet A. Heliyon 2022; 8(12): e12225.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36568674
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Trauma is a significant public health problem. Therefore, many injury scores have been created to predict mortality and triage patients. This study aims to validate the modified Rapid Emergency Medicine Score (mREMS) for in-hospital mortality prediction in road traffic injuries and compare the mREMS with the revised trauma score (RTS) and the mechanisms, Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), age, and arterial pressure (MGAP) score.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Road traffic injury; External validation; Modified rapid emergency medicine score