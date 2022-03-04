Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the incidence and risk factors of high-risk drowning behaviors among primary and middle school students in Shufu county, Kashgar area, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and provide a theoretical basis for the development of drowning prevention policies and intervention measures.



METHODS: Cluster random sampling method was adopted in Bulakesu and Uppal of Shufu county. A total of 28 primaries and 2 middle schools were selected, and questionnaires surveyed all the students in grades 1-8.



RESULTS: A total of 14 543 questionnaires were sent out. 23.9% of primary and secondary school students had experienced high-risk drowning behavior in the past 12 months. Higher swimming level, introversion, intense curiosity, poor relationship with classmates, poor relationship with family, and open water near the school and open water near home were the risk factors of high-risk drowning behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: More attention should be paid to the psychology and high-risk behaviors of primary and middle school students, and the education of drowning knowledge and skills should be strengthened. Meanwhile, schools and communities should pay attention to the management and intervention of open water.



目的： 了解新疆维吾尔自治区喀什地区疏附县中小学生溺水高危行为的发生情况以及危险因素，为制定预防溺水政策和干预措施提供依据。 方法： 采用整群随机抽样方法，抽取疏附县布拉克苏乡和乌帕尔镇28所小学及2所初中，对小学一年级至初中二年级的所有学生进行问卷调查。 结果： 共14 543人纳入分析。有23.9%的中小学生在近12个月内发生过溺水高危行为，更高的游泳水平、性格内向、较强的好奇心、和同学相处较差、和家人相处较差、学校附近有开放性水域、家附近有开放性水域是溺水高危行为的危险因素。 结论： 应加强对中小学生心理和高危行为的关注，加强学生的溺水相关知识和技能培训，同时注意学校及社区开放性水域的管理与干预。.

