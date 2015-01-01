|
Yoshino J, Hiraoka T, Shimono K, Umeda M, Suda Y. Transactions of Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan 2022; 53(6): 1095-1101.
(Copyright © 2022)
A minimal risk maneuver (MRM) stops a vehicle in a case when the driver does not respond to the request to intervene (RTI) delivered from the system of Level 3 or lower driving automation or in a case when Level 4 automated driving vehicle will go out of the operational design domain (ODD). This manuscript classifies the triggering conditions of MRM and the corresponding appropriate MRM.
Automatic brake; Minimal risk maneuver; Safety; Vehicle-to-vehicle and infrastructure-to-vehicle communication