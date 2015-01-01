Abstract

We proposed and validated a method for quantifying drivers' attentional resources while car driving. We also analyzed the relationship between driver's attentional resources and risk avoidance capability. We used a camera monitoring system (CMS) as an example of an indirect vision device and conducted subject experiments using a driving simulator. The results showed that there is a correlation between the driver's attentional resources and risk avoidance capability. We also verified the effectiveness of supporting driver's visual search by superimposing see-through virtual pillars on the rearward image and confirmed that the see-through pillars can reduce the driver's risk of collision.

