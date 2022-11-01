Abstract

PURPOSE: To perform a systematic review of the literature and evaluate the return to play time-frame after a concussion diagnosis, and our secondary purpose was to analyze and compare different prognostic variables affecting concussions, time to return to school, time to symptom resolution of concussive symptoms, and time each patient spent in the return to play protocol.



METHODS: A Pubmed, Scopus, Medline, Embase, and Cochrane Library database literature review was performed in August 2022. The studies needed to report, in days, the length of time a patient/athlete was removed from play due to concussion management. A ROBINS-I tool was utilized for risk of bias for each study, and MINORS criteria was used for quality assessment.



RESULTS: There were 65 studies included in the systematic review and a total of 21,966 patients evaluated. The RTP time intervals ranged from 1-1820 days, with 80.7% of the median RTP timeframes for each study within 21-days. Preconcussion risk factors for prolonged return to play included female gender, younger age, presence of psychiatric disorders, and history of previous concussion. Postconcussion risk factors include severe symptom scores at initial clinic visit, loss of consciousness, non-elite athletes, and delayed removal from competition. The most common sports resulting in concussion were contact sports, and most commonly football and soccer. Median time to return to school was 3 to 23 days. Median time to symptom resolution ranged from 2-11 days. Median time in RTP protocol was 1 to 6 days.



CONCLUSIONS: Median time to return to sports after concussion is within 21 days in 80% of published studies.

