Citation
Li M, Wang H, Li J, Deng Y, Yu C. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2022; 16(1): e108.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36575481
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Peer victimization is a crucial risk predictor for adolescent non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). However, adolescent NSSI reactions to peer victimization exhibit large individual differences. This study explored whether depression mediated the association between peer victimization and adolescent NSSI, and whether this mediating path was moderated by the 5-HTR2A gene rs6313 polymorphism.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Depression; Non-suicidal self-injury; Peer victimization; The 5-HTR2A gene rs6313 polymorphism