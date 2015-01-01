|
Ben Amar W, Siala H, Dhouib H, Karray N, Daoud F, Lebkem H, Hammami Z, Zribi M, Maatoug S. East Mediterr. Health J. 2022; 28(12): 879-887.
(Copyright © 2022, World Health Organization)
36573568
BACKGROUND: The sinking of illegal migrant boats has been unpredictable. It has resulted in mass disasters that cause deaths and attracts huge media attention, thus making it a medico-social emergency. AIMS: This paper reports activities of the forensic medicine service in Sfax, Tunisia and describes the forensic management of mass disasters related to the sinking of illegal migrant boats as well as the main challenges.
Adolescent; Aged; Humans; Female; Male; Forensic Medicine; Ships; Pregnancy; Retrospective Studies; *Disasters; Tunisia; *Transients and Migrants; Forensic management; identification of Illegal migrants; Interp; Mediterranean migrations