|
Citation
|
Suhita R, Begum I, Rashid M, Chandran VP, Shastri SA, Kantamneni R, Rajan AK, Thunga G. East Mediterr. Health J. 2022; 28(12): 909-916.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, World Health Organization)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36573572
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The World Health Organization estimates that there are approximately 5.4 million snakebites and 1.8-2.7 million cases of envenomation, with 81 410-137 880 deaths each year worldwide. AIMS: To estimate the prevalence of neurotoxic and haemotoxic snakebite envenomation through a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Prospective Studies; Prevalence; Retrospective Studies; prevalence; Africa; *Snake Bites/complications/epidemiology; haemotoxicity; neurotoxicity; snakebite; toxicology