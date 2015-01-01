|
Citation
|
Cohen S, Shiuey EJ, Zur D, Rachmiel R, Kurtz S, Mezad-Koursh D, Waisbourd M. Eur. J. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36575309
|
Abstract
|
To report clinical outcomes following ocular injury from foam dart (nerf) blasters - a spring-loaded toy guns that fire foam-coated darts or bullets at a relatively low velocity. These guns gained popularity in recent years among children and adolescents. Eleven patients with ocular injuries from foam dart blasters were included in this retrospective, single-center study. Visual acuity (VA), intraocular pressure (IOP), and anterior segment, glaucoma-related, and vitreoretinal complications were recorded at each visit. The average age at presentation was 13.4 years and 82% were male. Mean initial VA was 6/12 (range 6/6 - 1/18); On initial examination, nine patients (82%) had hyphema, three (27%) had corneal abrasions, three (27%) had vitreous hemorrhage, and two (18%) had traumatic mydriasis. Four patients (36%) experienced glaucoma-related complications, including three (27%) with angle recession and three (27%) with increased IOP. Three patients (27%) were diagnosed with posterior segment injuries, including three (27%) with commotio retinae and one (9%) with severe retinal photoreceptor damage. No patients required surgical intervention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Angle recession; Foam dart blaster; Hyphema; Nerf toy gun; Ocular injury