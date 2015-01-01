Abstract

In Latin America and developing countries, urban planners often lack sufficient data on cyclists' modal share and profile to establish effective cycling lane networks. Mendoza, Argentina, is such a city. This research aimed to identify adequate locations for new cycle lanes by speculating on potential cycle trips from observed patterns of existing cyclists for a coherent demand-based network. The study proposed a novel, simple, cost-effective Geographic Information Systems model that uses spatial and human data and presents results cartographically for policymakers. Statistical analysis of observed bicycle trips enabled constructing a local profile of cyclists, from which 'potential trips' were speculated: trips made by other modes, but which could have been biked given their distance, duration, purpose, and the traveler's age. Geo-referencing observed and potential trips to their 'sub-zones' of origin and destination produced a migratory synthesis map highlighting general flows and densities. Superimposing this on the current cycling infrastructure exposed the critical gaps. As a broader aim, this geomatic method is readily transferable to other developing world settings. Actions for Mendoza and broader applications are proposed, significant limitations discussed, and further research suggested, noting issues of gender equity and safety.

Language: en